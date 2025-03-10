Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises about 1.2% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 86.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 177,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after acquiring an additional 82,121 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,373,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,920,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 41,222 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SKYY opened at $110.29 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $131.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.70.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

