Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $910,000 Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its holdings in KLA by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $711.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $609.40 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $722.21 and its 200 day moving average is $710.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $831.68.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

