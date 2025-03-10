Paul David Householder Buys 4,000 Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Stock

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paul David Householder acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$36.01 per share, with a total value of C$144,040.00.
Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$36.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$691.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. Ag Growth International Inc. has a one year low of C$31.60 and a one year high of C$64.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.41.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.90%.
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.
