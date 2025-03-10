Pepe (PEPE) Trading Down 22.4% Over Last Week

Pepe (PEPE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. Pepe has a market cap of $2.59 billion and $833.56 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pepe has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. One Pepe token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79,336.52 or 1.00658059 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $79,319.79 or 1.00636837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pepe Token Profile

Pepe’s genesis date was April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,653,544 tokens. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth.

Buying and Selling Pepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,653,543.53949133. The last known price of Pepe is 0.0000061 USD and is down -7.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 530 active market(s) with $582,180,458.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe using one of the exchanges listed above.

