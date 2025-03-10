Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) Insider Purchases A$135,576.00 in Stock

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT – Get Free Report) insider Mona Kanaan acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$19.37 ($12.26) per share, with a total value of A$135,576.00 ($85,807.59).
Perpetual Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.32.
Perpetual Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Perpetual’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.03%.
Perpetual Company Profile
Perpetual Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services.
