Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $433,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $388.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $414.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.39.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

