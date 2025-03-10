Personal CFO Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 676.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 709.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. This represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,900 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPE. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.64.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $184.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $207.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

