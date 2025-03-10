Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Stock Price Up 20.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report) shot up 20.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). 1,162,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 776,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.55 ($0.06).

Phoenix Copper Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.18. The company has a market capitalization of £11.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.75.

Phoenix Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Copper Limited is a North American focused, base and precious metal explorer and developer, with operations near Mackay, Idaho in the Alder Creek mining district. This district includes the historical Empire, Horseshoe, White Knob and Blue Bird Mines, which produced copper at head grades of 6-8% prior to ceasing production in the 1940s.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.