PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.50 and last traded at $41.50. Approximately 1,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.06.

PICC Property and Casualty Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78.

About PICC Property and Casualty

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle, Accidental Injury and Health, Agriculture, Liability, Commercial Property, and Others segments. The company offers accidental injury and medical expenses, short-term health, homeowners, special risk, marine hull, construction, household property, cargo, credit and surety, accidental injury, and other insurance products.

