PLDT Inc. Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.81 (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.812 per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th.

PLDT has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. PLDT has a payout ratio of 55.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PLDT to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Get PLDT alerts:

PLDT Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PHI stock opened at $24.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. PLDT has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLDT

PLDT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.