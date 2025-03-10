PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $30.93 Million Stock Position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF were worth $30,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWV. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

PWV stock opened at $59.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.95. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $62.00.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

