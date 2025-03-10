PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,164 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $30,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Republic Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

TLT opened at $90.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.15. The firm has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2898 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.