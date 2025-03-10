Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 123.66 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.62), with a volume of 22298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.64).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a report on Friday, December 13th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PMP
Portmeirion Group Stock Performance
Portmeirion Group Company Profile
“Our vision is to be a leading force in the global homeware sector focused on growing our great British brands.”
Based in Stoke-on-Trent, we are the owner, designer, manufacturer and omni-channel retailer of leading homeware brands in global markets. Our much loved brands include Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Pimpernel and Wax Lyrical.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Portmeirion Group
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Portmeirion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portmeirion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.