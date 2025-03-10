Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 123.66 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.62), with a volume of 22298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.64).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Portmeirion Group Stock Performance

Portmeirion Group Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of £17.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 165.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 197.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.98.

“Our vision is to be a leading force in the global homeware sector focused on growing our great British brands.”

Based in Stoke-on-Trent, we are the owner, designer, manufacturer and omni-channel retailer of leading homeware brands in global markets. Our much loved brands include Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Pimpernel and Wax Lyrical.

