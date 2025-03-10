Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11, Zacks reports.

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD opened at $0.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $6.80.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Krishna Vaddi purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,565.75. The trade was a 9.37 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Combs acquired 60,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 377,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,343.51. This represents a 18.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 198,075 shares of company stock valued at $213,486. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.