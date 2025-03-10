PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

PSMT traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $87.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,651. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.84. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.22). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PriceSmart will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $358,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,503.47. This represents a 6.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 8,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $725,890.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,547 shares in the company, valued at $11,182,238.97. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,402 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PriceSmart by 536.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in PriceSmart by 3,905.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 393.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 17,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

