Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $318.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $333.00 to $318.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PGR. HSBC cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Progressive from $273.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $295.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.59.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $279.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.81. Progressive has a 1 year low of $194.49 and a 1 year high of $287.49. The company has a market capitalization of $164.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. Research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.66, for a total transaction of $2,386,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,958 shares in the company, valued at $67,530,756.28. This represents a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 11,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total transaction of $2,681,299.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,255,231.44. This trade represents a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,102,075 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $1,712,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $118,434,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

