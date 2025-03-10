Promising Toy Stocks To Watch Now – March 7th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, Burlington Stores, Kroger, Dollar General, and TKO Group are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are the equities of companies involved in the design, manufacture, distribution, or retail of toys and related products. Their performance is often influenced by seasonal consumer demand, evolving cultural trends, and market sentiment, which can lead to significant volatility and speculative appeal among investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $68.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $958.36. 3,776,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $989.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $942.33. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $697.27 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.51. 17,824,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,582,517. Walmart has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,205,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,896,013. The company has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.72.

Burlington Stores (BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $18.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.65. 1,992,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $174.64 and a 52 week high of $298.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.80.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Kroger stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.71. 6,067,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,753,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.85. Kroger has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $67.57.

Dollar General (DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

NYSE:DG traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,012,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,220. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

TKO stock traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.07. 1,531,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of -340.67 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $79.32 and a 52 week high of $179.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.96.

