ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stock Price Up 3.4% – What’s Next?

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report) were up 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.91 and last traded at $45.06. Approximately 10,711,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,904,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.60.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,170,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 18.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 722,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 113,458 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $583,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

