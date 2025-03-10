ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.97, but opened at $25.01. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 3,043,393 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.00.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter worth $287,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter worth $301,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.