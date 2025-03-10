Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $78.91 million and $7.72 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82,895.75 or 1.00145708 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,906.66 or 0.98950790 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,394,551 tokens. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,394,551.0999244. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.29854999 USD and is down -4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $6,851,601.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

