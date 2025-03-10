Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25, Zacks reports. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

Quanex Building Products stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.52. 808,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,496. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $968.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, CEO George Laverne Wilson acquired 4,328 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $99,673.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,624,441.32. This trade represents a 1.53 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

