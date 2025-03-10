QuarkChain (QKC) Price Down 14.8% Over Last Week

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $49.41 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82,189.71 or 0.99873420 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,634.54 or 0.99198801 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,099,646,401 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

