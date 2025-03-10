QUASA (QUA) Trading 18.9% Higher This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $55,495.17 and approximately $101.28 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003382 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00024222 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00003894 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 254,553,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,518,743 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 254,553,218 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.000544 USD and is up 21.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $40.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

