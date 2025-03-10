Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 748 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,575,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,241,000 after purchasing an additional 59,956 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,509,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $854,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,532 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,186,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,921,000 after purchasing an additional 301,649 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,761,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,166,000 after purchasing an additional 144,427 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,962,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,846,000 after purchasing an additional 479,624 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TD opened at $59.58 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $64.91. The firm has a market cap of $104.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

