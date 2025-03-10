Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,226 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.8% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,248.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after purchasing an additional 184,459 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.1% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.2% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 43,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $262.67 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $367.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.38.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. This trade represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 422,452 shares of company stock valued at $153,659,530. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.37.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

