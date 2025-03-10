Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,114,886 JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,114,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,317,000 after purchasing an additional 344,491 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,544,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,628,000 after acquiring an additional 394,221 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 14,999.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,247,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,370,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,364,000 after acquiring an additional 294,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 958,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,661,000 after acquiring an additional 73,593 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $76.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.96. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.31 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.06.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.