Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $75.46 Million Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,621,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,464,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,769,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,801 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,162,000. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its position in TC Energy by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 4,097,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,776,000 after buying an additional 1,127,000 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in TC Energy by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,763,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,874,000 after buying an additional 730,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in TC Energy by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,198,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,072,000 after buying an additional 722,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $45.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.75.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

