Rebalance LLC Acquires 17,312 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Rebalance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,587,000 after buying an additional 4,687,550 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,458 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,487,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,186,000 after purchasing an additional 518,083 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,045,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,599,000 after purchasing an additional 548,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 6,623,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,483,000 after purchasing an additional 59,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.32 and its 200 day moving average is $73.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

