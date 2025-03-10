Rebalance LLC Has $83.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rebalance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,749,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,651 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 6.3% of Rebalance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $83,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,395 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,726,000 after buying an additional 8,608,172 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,781,000 after buying an additional 954,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,564,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,112,000 after acquiring an additional 957,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,431,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,351 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VEA stock opened at $52.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.