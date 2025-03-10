Rebalance LLC Sells 171,473 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Rebalance LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,473 shares during the quarter. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.57 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

