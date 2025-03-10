REDW Wealth LLC Has $330,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

REDW Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $103.67 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

