REDW Wealth LLC Has $7.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

REDW Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.7% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,793,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,591,000 after purchasing an additional 370,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,156,000 after buying an additional 263,065 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,644,000 after buying an additional 585,657 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,718,000 after buying an additional 3,774,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,270,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,243,000 after buying an additional 79,954 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $92.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day moving average of $93.61. The company has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

