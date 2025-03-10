REDW Wealth LLC Sells 5,879 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $678,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 289,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

