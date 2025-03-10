Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Up 4.7% – Time to Buy?

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $735.00 and last traded at $741.02. 273,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 612,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $707.51.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partners raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bernstein Bank reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $696.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $848.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 2.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 6,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $127,215,000. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

