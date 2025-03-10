Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 10th (AEO, APAM, ELMD, EMR, HLIT, HPQ, ICUI, IDT, INFY, KRO)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, March 10th:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

