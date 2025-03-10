Rialto Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 74,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $84.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.14. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $74.08 and a 1-year high of $85.04. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

