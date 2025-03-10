Rialto Wealth Management LLC Invests $56,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,799 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Intel Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $20.64 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.