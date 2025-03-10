Rialto Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 277 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 12.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 3.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,396,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $147.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.94. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $123.79 and a 52-week high of $163.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on HES. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Hess to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.60.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

