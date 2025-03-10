Rover Critical Minerals (CVE:ROVR) Stock Price Up 50% – Should You Buy?

Rover Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Free Report) shot up 50% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 716,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the average session volume of 213,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Rover Critical Minerals Trading Up 50.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$976,650.00, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.

Rover Critical Minerals Company Profile

Rover Critical Minerals Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and Slemon Gold and Camp Gold projects located near northwest of Yellowknife.

