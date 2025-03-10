RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $227.99 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $81,600.53 or 0.99247504 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $227.99 million and $188.78 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,219.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00011810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.00117179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $364.76 or 0.00443641 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.48 or 0.00258433 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00022451 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000225 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,793.930055 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 81,673.08884692 USD and is down -4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

