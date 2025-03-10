Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Trading Up 17.6% – Time to Buy?

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 17.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.00. Approximately 285,508 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 117,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.
Rusoro Mining Trading Up 15.3 %
The company has a market cap of C$430.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.93.
About Rusoro Mining
Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.
