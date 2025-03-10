Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Ryman Healthcare Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83.

About Ryman Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.