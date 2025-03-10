Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 6,210 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $61,913.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,943,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,378,858.49. This represents a 0.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,388 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $43,704.48.

On Thursday, February 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 955 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $9,444.95.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,500 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.27 per share, with a total value of $15,405.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,833 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.57 per share, for a total transaction of $141,951.81.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,408 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $198,773.92.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

GRX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.19. 581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,183. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $11.24.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 129,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 108,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 150,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winebrenner Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the fourth quarter worth $125,000.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

