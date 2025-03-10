Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stake Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 230.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 27,220 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $1,310,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,345.60. This represents a 31.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRPT. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.41.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRPT stock opened at $103.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.27. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.50 and a 52 week high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

