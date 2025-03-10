Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 771,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the previous session’s volume of 194,441 shares.The stock last traded at $25.29 and had previously closed at $25.38.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $851.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHY. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 841,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,015,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after buying an additional 279,308 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 496,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 281,430 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 305.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 332,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 250,821 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

