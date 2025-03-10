Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 545,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 61,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 743,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,410,000 after purchasing an additional 28,834 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $24.53.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.