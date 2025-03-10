Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,409,388 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the previous session’s volume of 3,963,744 shares.The stock last traded at $21.55 and had previously closed at $22.18.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71.

Institutional Trading of Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

