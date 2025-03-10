Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 199.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,993,000 after buying an additional 5,886,366 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,636,000 after buying an additional 5,666,068 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,363,000 after buying an additional 5,560,636 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,505,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,681,000 after buying an additional 4,281,591 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 6,366,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,528,000 after buying an additional 4,160,555 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

