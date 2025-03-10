Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Raised by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 198.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 979,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651,398 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 4.2% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $22,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,795,000 after buying an additional 185,825,669 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,377,000 after buying an additional 16,511,474 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,778,000 after buying an additional 10,670,574 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,672,000 after buying an additional 7,009,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,208,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,456,000 after buying an additional 6,075,218 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $22.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

