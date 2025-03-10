Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.89 Million Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,866 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 4.1% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $16,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 34,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 41,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 62,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $22.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

